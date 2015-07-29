BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million
July 29 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Sanofi has announced that the first LixiLan Phase III trial, LixiLan-O, met primary study endpoint
* Successful completion of LixiLan-O trial does not change Zealand's financial guidance for 2015, which includes expected milestone payments from license partners of up to 140 million Danish crowns ($20.70 million)
* Currently, regulatory submissions are planned for Q4 2015 in united states and Q1 2016 in European Union

($1 = 6.7555 Danish crowns)
Miragen Therapeutics says may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share having aggregate offering price of up to $50 million