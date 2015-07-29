July 29 Pets at Home Group Plc

* Like-for-Like revenue growth of 1.7%

* Total revenue growth of 6.4% to £224.2m in Q1 FY16

* Expect new store and services openings to remain second half weighted and are confident in our rollout targets for full year.

* Full year outlook remains in-line with market expectations