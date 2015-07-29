BRIEF-Ebay Inc- CEO Devin N. Wenig's 2016 total compensation $15.9 mln vs $14.5 mln in 2015
* Ebay Inc- CEO Devin N. Wenig's 2016 total compensation $15.9 million versus $14.5 million in 2015 - sec filing
July 29 Paradox Entertainment publ AB :
* Has signed a letter of intent with AKLOMA TINNITUS AB ("Akloma") to enter into contract negotiations to acquire all shares in Akloma
* Parties intend to sign the purchase agreement at the end of August 2015
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing