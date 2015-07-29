BRIEF-Tivo settles appraisal litigation related to an acquisition
* Tivo -on March 27, co, Tivo solutions, Fir Tree Value Master Fund, Fir Tree Capital Opportunity Master Fund and The Driehaus Entities executed settlement agreement
July 29 S&T AG :
* Subsidiary in Romania has secured orders worth more than 8 million euros ($8.83 million) for services, software and IT technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carvana Co files for IPO of up to $100 million of Class A common stock - SEC filing