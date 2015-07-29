July 29 Sabvest Ltd :

* Six month headline earnings per share 327,5 cents +309%

* NAV per share increased by 24 pct year-on-year to 2 997 cents relative to NAV at 2014 interim reporting date

* Interim dividend per share 21,0 cents +17% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)