BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing
July 29 Sabvest Ltd :
* Six month headline earnings per share 327,5 cents +309%
* NAV per share increased by 24 pct year-on-year to 2 997 cents relative to NAV at 2014 interim reporting date
* Interim dividend per share 21,0 cents +17% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing