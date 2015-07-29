July 29 J Sainsbury Plc

* J Sainsbury Plc forms pharmacy partnership with Celesio AG

* J sainsbury and Celesio , announce formation of a strategic partnership that will see Lloydspharmacy acquire Sainsbury's pharmacy business for £125m.

* Deal is expected to complete by end of February next year, subject to regulatory conditions being satisfied.