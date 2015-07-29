July 29 Oberbank AG :

* H1 profit before tax rose to 96.0 million euros ($106 million)(+ 10.1 pct), net income to 83.7 million euros (+ 13.7 pct)

* In terms of earnings, outstanding result of the previous year should be reached again in second half of year

* Outlook for second half: sees good development of net commission income as in last year Source text - bit.ly/1KxFwrM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)