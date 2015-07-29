July 29 Polmed SA :

* In consortium with Centrum Medyczne Pulawska Sp. z o.o. signs 3.2 million zloty ($853,400) contract with two units of PGNiG to deliver health care services to their employees

* The contracted services will be provisioned between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017

($1 = 3.7499 zlotys)