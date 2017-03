July 29 Capital Property Fund Ltd

* Board anticipates that capital will achieve growth in dividends of approximately 9% for 2015 financial year

* Rental revenue 1.05 billion rand for 6 months to june

* Headline earnings per share 160.19 cents for 6 months to june