BRIEF-Scandinavian Chemotech: Spa Inc. gets approval for IQWave in Philippines
* ITS DISTRIBUTOR SPA INC. GETS PHILIPPINES' FDA APPROVAL FOR IQWAVE SALES IN THE PHILIPPINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 29 Polmed SA :
* Agrees further terms of provision of health care services following deal from May 28 with Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Zdrowie SA (TU Zdrowie)
* Estimated value of contract is about 13 million zlotys ($3.5 mln) to 14 million zlotys (with potential of reaching 18 million zlotys) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7404 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ITS DISTRIBUTOR SPA INC. GETS PHILIPPINES' FDA APPROVAL FOR IQWAVE SALES IN THE PHILIPPINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Repros Therapeutics Inc reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results