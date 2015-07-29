July 29 Polmed SA :

* Agrees further terms of provision of health care services following deal from May 28 with Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Zdrowie SA (TU Zdrowie)

* Estimated value of contract is about 13 million zlotys ($3.5 mln) to 14 million zlotys (with potential of reaching 18 million zlotys) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7404 zlotys)