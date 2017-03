July 29 Coface SA :

* H1 consolidated revenue 760.3 million euros ($838.1 million)versus 723.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income group share 66.1 million euros versus 69.4 million (published) euros a year ago

* H1 operating income 102.6 million euros versus 103.1 million euros (restated) year ago

* Says French government decided to implement transfer of French state public guarantees activity, currently carried out by Coface, to Bpifrance group

