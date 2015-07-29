Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Alten SA :
* H1 revenue 764.2 million euros ($842.2 million), up 12.4 percent
* Says group's organic growth should continue to grow in the second half of 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1fHC3JN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order