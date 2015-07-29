UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 U10 SA :
* Q2 revenue 54.6 million euros ($60.19 million) versus 50.9 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 113.5 million euros versus 103.4 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.