Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Octo Technology SA :
* H1 operating result 1.9 million euros ($2.1 million) versus 0.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income group share 1.4 million euros versus 0.5 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1JvweLD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
