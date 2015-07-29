July 29 Paragon Group Of Companies Plc

* Operating profit (before fair value items) of £98.0 million for nine months to 30 June 2015 compares with £88.3 million for corresponding period

* Buy-To-Let completions across group were 370.3 million stg, representing an increase of 98 pct compared to same period in last financial year.

* At 30 June 2015, arrears on group's buy-to-let portfolio stood at 20 basis points, unchanged from that reported at 31 March 2015

* Paragon Bank's medium term target of financing half group's new lending remains on track

* Group has maintained its share buy-back programme during period

* Recently announced budget changes may impact some landlords' investment decisions in future, but private rented sector continues to see strong tenant demand

* Timing of new investment volumes in idem capital's sector of debt purchase market remains difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)