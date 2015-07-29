BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
July 29 Paragon Group Of Companies Plc
* Operating profit (before fair value items) of £98.0 million for nine months to 30 June 2015 compares with £88.3 million for corresponding period
* Buy-To-Let completions across group were 370.3 million stg, representing an increase of 98 pct compared to same period in last financial year.
* At 30 June 2015, arrears on group's buy-to-let portfolio stood at 20 basis points, unchanged from that reported at 31 March 2015
* Paragon Bank's medium term target of financing half group's new lending remains on track
* Group has maintained its share buy-back programme during period
* Recently announced budget changes may impact some landlords' investment decisions in future, but private rented sector continues to see strong tenant demand
* Timing of new investment volumes in idem capital's sector of debt purchase market remains difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.