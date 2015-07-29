BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
July 29 Greggs Plc
* H1 pre-tax profit £25.6m (2014: £16.9m excluding exceptional items)
* Total sales up 6.4% to £398m (2014: £374m)
* Own shop like-for-like sales up 5.9% (2014: 3.2%)
* Ordinary interim dividend per share of 7.4p (2014: 6.0p)
* Special dividend of 20.0p paid on 17 July 2015
* Diluted earnings per share 19.5p (2014: 12.5p)
* Confident of delivering a year of good growth slightly ahead of our previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.