July 29 Ws Atkins Plc
* Group has traded in line with expectations and outlook for
full year remains positive.
* Continue to closely monitor our aerospace business to
ensure we are right sized for current market opportunities and
have made further staff reductions since year end
* Completed disposal of our portuguese business to bedrock
investments ltd on 24 june, under which atkins paid bedrock a
cash sum of £2.1m
* Overall we still expect to see revenue growth in our
energy business in current year, although first half margin will
be impacted.
