July 29 Ws Atkins Plc

* Group has traded in line with expectations and outlook for full year remains positive.

* Continue to closely monitor our aerospace business to ensure we are right sized for current market opportunities and have made further staff reductions since year end

* Completed disposal of our portuguese business to bedrock investments ltd on 24 june, under which atkins paid bedrock a cash sum of £2.1m

* Overall we still expect to see revenue growth in our energy business in current year, although first half margin will be impacted.