July 29 ARTNEWS SA :

* ARTNEWS SA and Brant Publications, Inc. announce terms to combine the two publishing companies' art media assets

* ARTNEWS to buy 100 percent of Art in America, The Magazine Antiques, Modern Magazine and related archives and digital properties from BMP Media Holdings, LLC (BMP)

* In exchange for media assets, BMP to subscribe for 25,531,132 new issue shares representing 47.61 percent stake in company at about 2 zloty per share

* Its current shareholder, Skate Capital Corp. (Skate Capital) to subscribe for 3,412,903 new shares at 2.69 zloty per share

* Skate Capital to sell 6,400,500 shares of ARTNEWS to BMP for $3.4 million

* Parties of the transaction- BMP and Skate Capital plan to list ARTNEWS on Germany's Deutsche Boerse in 2016

* After completion of the transaction Izabela Depczyk will remain the chairman of ARTNEWS' management board and the headquarters of ARTNEWS will remain in Warsaw, Poland

* The combined company will be based in New York

* Brant Publications, Inc. (BMP Media Holdings LLC) is the majority shareholder of ARTNEWS SA following the transaction