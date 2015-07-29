July 29 Sky Deutschland AG :

* FY sales: increase of 145 million euros to 1,800 million euros ($1.99 billion) (2013/14: 1,655 million euros)

* FY EBITDA: increase of 57 million euros to 86 million euros(2013/14: 29 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/1DNStWO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9053 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)