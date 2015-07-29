BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mWVF4X) Further company coverage:
July 29 Diamyd Medical AB :
* University of California has been granted key patent for combo treatment for type 1 diabetes with GABA and preproinsulin or an immunogenic fragment thereof
* This adds to Diamyd Medical's patent estate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mWVF4X) Further company coverage:
* Miragen Therapeutics says may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share having aggregate offering price of up to $50 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oI7d8K) Further company coverage: