BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mWVF4X) Further company coverage:
July 29 Doxa AB :
* Q2 revenue 4.3 million Swedish crowns ($501,000) versus 2.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net loss 3.7 million crowns versus loss 5.9 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5843 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mWVF4X) Further company coverage:
* Miragen Therapeutics says may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share having aggregate offering price of up to $50 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oI7d8K) Further company coverage: