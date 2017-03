July 29 Centrica Plc :

* Announce appointment of Jeff Bell as chief financial officer with effect from August 1, 2015, at which time he will also join Centrica Plc's board

* Jeff was appointed interim CFO on September 1, last year following departure of Nick Luff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)