Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Vivendi :
* Announces to have entered into agreement with Telefonica to exchange 58.4 million of its Telefonica Brasil preferred shares (representing 3.5 percent of share capital) for 46.0 million ordinary shares of Telefonica, representing 0.95 percent of the Spanish telecoms operator's share capital Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order