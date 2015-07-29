July 29 Edcon Holdings Ltd

* Company estimates that edcon group's annual net cash interest payment obligations will decrease by more than eur 72 million.

* Edcon group's gross cash-pay indebtedness is estimated to decrease by approximately eur 425 million, a decrease in cash-pay leverage in excess of 20%.

* Eligible holders holding about 97.3% of notes had validly tendered notes