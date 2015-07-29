July 29 Nireus Aquaculture SA :

* Buys 50 percent of subsidiary Proteus Equipment Sa for 1.35 million euros ($1.49 million), corresponding to 1,022 shares previously owned by shareholders of its board

* Says the shares were previously owned by Aristides Belles, Nicholaos Chaviaras and Pantelis Lamprinoudis

* Says after acquisition the company owns 100 percent of subsidiary Proteus Equipment SA Source text: bit.ly/1IrJgJc

