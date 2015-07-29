UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 Vilmorin & Cie SA :
* Consolidated sales for fiscal year 2014-2015 came to 1.27 billion euros ($1.40 billion), an increase of 0.7 pct with current data
* Outlook for 2014-2015: confirmation of contraction of current operating margin
* Says current operating margin for fiscal year 2014-2015 should be under 9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.