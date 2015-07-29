July 29 Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* Consolidated sales for fiscal year 2014-2015 came to 1.27 billion euros ($1.40 billion), an increase of 0.7 pct with current data

* Outlook for 2014-2015: confirmation of contraction of current operating margin

* Says current operating margin for fiscal year 2014-2015 should be under 9 pct