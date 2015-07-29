July 29 Axway Software SA :

* H1 net profit 2.3 million euros versus 3.0 million euros year ago

* Global H1 2015 revenue of 135.1 million euros, with organic growth of 4.3 pct compared to H1 2014

* Profit from operations of 12.7 million euros or 9.4 pct (compared to 4.7 pct in H1 2014)