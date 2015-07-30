Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Essilor
* Says H1 revenue rises 22.6 pct to 3.408 billion eur
* Says H1 operating profit rises 24.2 pct to 614 million eur
* Says annual targets confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: