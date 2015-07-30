Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Reports topline results of isavuconazole phase 3 study in candidemia and other invasive Candida infections
* Results showed that study did not meet primary objective of demonstrating non-inferior efficacy of isavuconazole versus study comparator at end of i.v. therapy within pre-specified non-inferiority margin
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.