Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 30 Dialog Semiconductor Plc
* First half net sales: 1,134.0 million euros, up 17.1% as reported
* Consumer business up 6.8% on a comparative basis
* First half net income group share: 176.6 million euros, up 30.1%
* June 2015 net cash position: 223.7 million euros
* 2015 group net sales should grow between 4% and 5% on a comparative basis
* Group normalized ifo margin is expected to slightly increase compared to last year Source text: here Further company coverage:
