July 30 Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* First half net sales: 1,134.0 million euros, up 17.1% as reported

* Consumer business up 6.8% on a comparative basis

* First half net income group share: 176.6 million euros, up 30.1%

* June 2015 net cash position: 223.7 million euros

* 2015 group net sales should grow between 4% and 5% on a comparative basis

* Group normalized ifo margin is expected to slightly increase compared to last year