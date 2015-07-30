July 30 Euronext NV :
* Q2 third party revenue increased by 11.9 pct to 130.1
million euros ($142.8 million) (Q2 2014: 116.3 million euros)
* Sees objective of approx. 500 million euros of revenues (5
pct CAGR over 2013-2016) and 53 pct of EBITDA margin to be
reached by year-end
* Q2 EBITDA margin of 53.9 pct
* Says quarterly operating profit before exceptional items
was 65.6 million euros, an increase of 21.5 pct compared to Q2
2014
* Listing revenues were 19.3 million euros in Q2 2015, an
increase of 1.9 pct compared to 18.9 million euros achieved in
Q2 2014
* Net profit for Q2 2015 was 28.7 million euros, stable
compared to Q2 2014
* Cash trading business strong in Q2 2015 with revenues of
49.0 million euros, an increase of 24.0 pct
* Derivatives trading revenue increased by 5.9 pct in Q2
2015 compared to same quarter last year, amounting to 11.0
million euros
