July 30 Euronext NV :

* Q2 third party revenue increased by 11.9 pct to 130.1 million euros ($142.8 million) (Q2 2014: 116.3 million euros)

* Sees objective of approx. 500 million euros of revenues (5 pct CAGR over 2013-2016) and 53 pct of EBITDA margin to be reached by year-end

* Q2 EBITDA margin of 53.9 pct

* Says quarterly operating profit before exceptional items was 65.6 million euros, an increase of 21.5 pct compared to Q2 2014

* Listing revenues were 19.3 million euros in Q2 2015, an increase of 1.9 pct compared to 18.9 million euros achieved in Q2 2014

* Net profit for Q2 2015 was 28.7 million euros, stable compared to Q2 2014

* Cash trading business strong in Q2 2015 with revenues of 49.0 million euros, an increase of 24.0 pct

* Derivatives trading revenue increased by 5.9 pct in Q2 2015 compared to same quarter last year, amounting to 11.0 million euros

