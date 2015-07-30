Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Morphosys AG
* Says Sosei Group's Heptares Therapeutics has exercised an option to initiate a therapeutic antibody programme arising from alliance
* Will receive licensing fee, research and development funding from Heptares, is eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: