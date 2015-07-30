July 30 Shell
* Royal Dutch Shell: company development & recommended bg
combination update
* Royal dutch shell plc updates on company development and
recommended combination with BG Group Plc
* Competitive performance in low oil prices; planning for
prolonged downturn
* Dividend commitment unchanged: 2015 $1.88/share, 2016 at
least $1.88/share
* Operating cost reduction in 2015 totalling $4 billion
(-10%); 6,500 job reductions in 2015
* Further reductions in operating costs expected in 2016
* Capital investment reduction in 2015 totalling $7 billion
(-20%)
* Shell is continuing to invest in significant new projects,
which should add material cash flow and free cash flow in medium
term
* Pro-Forma capital investment 2016 for shell + bg expected
to be around $35 billion
* We're successfully reducing our capital spending and
operating costs, and delivering a competitive performance in
today's oil market downturn-ceo
* These are challenging times for industry, and we are
responding with urgency and determination, but also with a great
sense of excitement for future-ceo
* Today's oil price downturn could last for several years,
and shell's planning assumptions reflect today's market
realities
* Shell expects $30 billion of asset sales between 2016 and
2018, as combined portfolios are restructured
* Share buy-back of at least $25 billion expected for
2017-2020,
* We are anticipating some 6,500 staff and direct contractor
reductions in 2015
* Continues to review both ongoing projects under
construction, and medium term investment options, to balance
returns, affordability and medium term growth potential
* Shell - q2 ccs earnings consensus, excluding
items, estimated at $3.18 billion, according to company supplied
estimates
* BG transaction on track - 'grow to simplify' leads to a
more resilient and competitive shell
