* Royal dutch shell plc updates on company development and recommended combination with BG Group Plc

* Competitive performance in low oil prices; planning for prolonged downturn

* Dividend commitment unchanged: 2015 $1.88/share, 2016 at least $1.88/share

* Operating cost reduction in 2015 totalling $4 billion (-10%); 6,500 job reductions in 2015

* Further reductions in operating costs expected in 2016

* Capital investment reduction in 2015 totalling $7 billion (-20%)

* Shell is continuing to invest in significant new projects, which should add material cash flow and free cash flow in medium term

* Pro-Forma capital investment 2016 for shell + bg expected to be around $35 billion

* We're successfully reducing our capital spending and operating costs, and delivering a competitive performance in today's oil market downturn-ceo

* These are challenging times for industry, and we are responding with urgency and determination, but also with a great sense of excitement for future-ceo

* Today's oil price downturn could last for several years, and shell's planning assumptions reflect today's market realities

* Shell expects $30 billion of asset sales between 2016 and 2018, as combined portfolios are restructured

* Share buy-back of at least $25 billion expected for 2017-2020,

* We are anticipating some 6,500 staff and direct contractor reductions in 2015

* Continues to review both ongoing projects under construction, and medium term investment options, to balance returns, affordability and medium term growth potential

* Shell - q2 ccs earnings consensus, excluding items, estimated at $3.18 billion, according to company supplied estimates

* BG transaction on track - 'grow to simplify' leads to a more resilient and competitive shell