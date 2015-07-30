Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA :
* H1 net profit 13.6 million euros ($14.91 million) versus 15.0 million euros year on year
* H1 net sales 121.3 million euros versus 116.3 million euros year on year
* H1 EBITDA 19.5 million euros versus 20.9 million euros year on year
* Total debt at end of H1 35.0 million euros versus 36.3 million euros at end Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: