Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Navamedic ASA :
* Navamedic ASA today announced that the Company will continue its Benelux operations until the year-end after an agreement with the Company's main supplier Aspen Pharma
* Navamedic and Aspen have now agreed to postpone the hand-over to Jan. 1 2016
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.