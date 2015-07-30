July 30 Britvic Plc

* Britvic is pleased to announce appointment of Mathew Dunn as chief financial officer

* Mathew will join company later in calendar year

* He will succeed John Gibney who will remain as CFO through to release of company's preliminary results on 25 November 2015