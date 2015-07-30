July 30 Nanoco Group Plc

* Making very significant progress in display industry where it is working with a wide range of display oem customers based in korea, china, japan, taiwan and us

* Also making progress in commercialisation of its cfqd quantum dot technology in lighting

* Recently formally established its lighting division as a focus for activities in this sector

* Already received orders through its relationship with marl international limited, a niche lighting supplier, and continues to work with osram