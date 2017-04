July 30 Gem Diamonds Ltd

* Pleased to provide a trading update detailing company's operational and sales performance for period 1 january 2015 to 30 june 2015

* 13 rough diamonds achieved a value of greater than us$ 1.0 million each

* In addition to 314 carat type IIA white diamond previously reported, another outstanding quality 357 carat type iia white diamond was recovered and is expected to be sold in q3 2015

* Further four diamonds of over 100 carats each were sold in period, including a top quality 108 carat type iia rough diamond which sold for us$ 65 226 per carat

* In H1 2015 overall diamond market experienced high inventory levels and continued liquidity concerns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)