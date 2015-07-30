July 30 Weir Group Plc

* First half results in-line with june trading update expectations

* Further measures taken across all divisions and group functions in june/july

* Exceptional restructuring costs of £47m recognised, including £33m of asset impairments

* In total actions taken expected to deliver annualised savings of £85m by end of 2015

* Revenue £1,000m for 6 months to june

* Profit before tax £108m for 6 months to june

* Expect a meaningful sequential improvement in our financial performance in second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)