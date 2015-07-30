July 30 Weir Group Plc
* First half results in-line with june trading update
expectations
* Further measures taken across all divisions and group
functions in june/july
* Exceptional restructuring costs of £47m recognised,
including £33m of asset impairments
* In total actions taken expected to deliver annualised
savings of £85m by end of 2015
* Revenue £1,000m for 6 months to june
* Profit before tax £108m for 6 months to june
* Expect a meaningful sequential improvement in our
financial performance in second half of 2015
