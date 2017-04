July 30 Shell

* Shell to sell its shareholding in showa shell to idemitsu

* Pact with idemitsu to sell 125.3 million shares in showa shell sekiyu kk, representing a 33.24% shareholding in the company for JPY 169 billion, or about US$1.4 billion

* Shell will retain a 1.80% holding in the company

* Transaction is expected to complete in 2016, subject to obtaining regulatory and contractual approval