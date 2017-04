July 30 (Reuters) -

* Alstom says has been awarded a new Long Term Service Agreement as well as an extension of a Long Term Parts Agreement by Gulf Power Generation Company Limited for its Kaeng Khoi II power plant in Thailand. With a combined value of over 160 million euros, the new extension agreements will see Alstom providing technical expertise to oversee the service and maintenance of the Kaeng Khoi II power plant Further company coverage: