Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 30 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems And Services SA :
* Buys 35 percent stake in Bit8 via its subsidiary Intralot Global Holdings BV
* Agreement provides for a call option for the company to raise its participation up to 60 percent within the next two years Source text: bit.ly/1IMNFs6
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order