UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 Groupe Flo SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 148.2 million euros ($163.5 million) versus 157.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA is 1.4 million euros versus 12.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss (group share) is 10.8 million euros versus income of 1.8 million euros a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.