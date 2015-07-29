July 29 Affine RE SA :
* Reports consolidated net profit for H1 2015 of 5.6 million
euros ($6.2 million) compared with a loss of 6.4 million euros
in H1 2014
* H1 rental income is 20.7 million euros versus 22.5 million
euros a year ago
* H1 current EBITDA is 15.1 million euros versus 16.0
million euros a year ago
* Says fair value of investment properties at the end of
June 2015 was 570 million euros, trends recorded in down 1.2
percent on a like-for-like basis
* Says trends recorded in first-half are expected to be
confirmed for full end of 2014
($1 = 0.9062 euros)
