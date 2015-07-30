July 30 Dufry AG :

* H1 EBITDA reached 236.7 million Swiss francs ($244.47 million) with an EBITDA margin of 10.6 pct

* H1 turnover reached 2,229.2 million francs growing by 30.5 pct

* H1 EBIT went to 45.7 million francs in year to june from 103.1 million francs in first half of 2014

* Announced target of 70 million francs synergies is confirmed and will be fully reflected in 2016 full year results