Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Tigenix NV
* Expands pipeline and enters the cardiology field with clinical-stage company acquisition
* TiGenix acquires Coretherapix, a cell therapy company with an ongoing Phase II clinical trial of allogeneic cardiac stem cells in acute myocardial infarction (AMI)
* Acquisition is expected to be closed on July 31, 2015
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.