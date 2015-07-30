Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Argen X BV :
* Enters into license agreement with the University of Bern to develop ARGX-110-based combination therapies for treatment-resistant cancers
* License agreement follows earlier collaboration announced in December 2014
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.