July 30 Qpr Software Plc :

* Q2 net sales 2.4 million euros ($2.63 million) versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 32,000 euros versus 344,000 euros year ago

* Leading market research companies estimate that global it services market demand grows in 2015 by 2-3 percent, compared to 2014

* Despite market situation, QPR estimates its net sales to grow this year compared to 2014 (9.54 billion euros), but its profitability to remain lower than in previous year due to higher expenses

* Company estimates its operating profit in 2015 to be 6 - 11 percent of net sales (2014: 11.5 percent), depending on software license sales

* Seasonality of large software deals can affect significantly net sales and profit of one individual quarter Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)