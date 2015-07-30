Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Detection Technology Oyj
* Q2 sales 9.29 million euros versus 7.75 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBIT 0.56 million euros versus 0.89 million euros year ago
* Detection Technology's sales outlook for 2015 is in accordance with its medium term target to increase sales by at least 15 percent per annum
* Total capital expenditure related to new factory in Beijing, China and other investments are estimated to amount to 4.5 million - 5.0 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.