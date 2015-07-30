Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
July 30 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Lixisenatide (Lyxumia) royalty revenue increased in Q2 2015 as Sanofi confirms the submission of a NDA in the US
* Royalty revenue to Zealand from Sanofi's ex-US sales of lixisenatide (Lyxumia) amounted to 7.1 million Danish crowns (1.0 million euros) in Q2 2015, 65 pct increase over Q2 2014
* Sanofi has in late July 2015 submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for lixisenatide to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for regulatory approval in the US
* Zealand maintains its financial guidance for 2015, including increasing lixisenatide royalty revenue and expected milestone payments from license partners of up to 140 million crowns (19 million euros)
* Full year net operating expenses are expected at a range of 225 million - 235 million crowns (30 million - 32 million euros)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: