July 30 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Lixisenatide (Lyxumia) royalty revenue increased in Q2 2015 as Sanofi confirms the submission of a NDA in the US

* Royalty revenue to Zealand from Sanofi's ex-US sales of lixisenatide (Lyxumia) amounted to 7.1 million Danish crowns (1.0 million euros) in Q2 2015, 65 pct increase over Q2 2014

* Sanofi has in late July 2015 submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for lixisenatide to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for regulatory approval in the US

* Zealand maintains its financial guidance for 2015, including increasing lixisenatide royalty revenue and expected milestone payments from license partners of up to 140 million crowns (19 million euros)

* Full year net operating expenses are expected at a range of 225 million - 235 million crowns (30 million - 32 million euros)

